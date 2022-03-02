Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.