Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,108 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

