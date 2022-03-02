Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.29. Approximately 56,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,350,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.