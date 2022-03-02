Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 20,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,190,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

