Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.22

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 3095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.
Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)
