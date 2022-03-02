Worley Limited (WYGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

WYGPY stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Worley has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

