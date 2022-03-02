Woodstock Corp Invests $211,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 752.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Watsco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $273.26 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

