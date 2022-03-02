Woodstock Corp Acquires Shares of 10,304 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

