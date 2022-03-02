WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.10 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $2.10 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

