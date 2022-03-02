Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.53.

WIX stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $351.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

