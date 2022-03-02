WINk Price Tops $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002614 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.00434318 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

