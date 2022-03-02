WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.