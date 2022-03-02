WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

