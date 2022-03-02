William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CSGP opened at $59.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,270,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

