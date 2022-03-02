William Blair Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.24) per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

