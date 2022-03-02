William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,153,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.