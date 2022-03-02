Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) to report sales of $139.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

