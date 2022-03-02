Whiteheart Trading Up 9.7% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $303.39 or 0.00687037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.70 million and $41,676.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

