Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$9.66 and last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 2379828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,040 shares of company stock worth $319,102.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

