Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of WPM traded down C$1.34 on Friday, reaching C$57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,076. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.71 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

