WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

WHTPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.36) to GBX 1,737 ($23.31) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

