Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WHG opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

