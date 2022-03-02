Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,340. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter.

