Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IGI remained flat at $$19.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

