West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after buying an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

WFG stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

