Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wendy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 125,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,808. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

