Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

