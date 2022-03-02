Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.
WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
