Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

