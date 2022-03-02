Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 8,284 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

