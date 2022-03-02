Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 30,805 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

NYSE:STNG opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

