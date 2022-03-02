Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

