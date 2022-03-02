Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

