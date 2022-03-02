Wellington Management Group LLP Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

