Wellington Management Group LLP Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,407 shares of company stock worth $1,190,974. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.