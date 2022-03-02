WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Up 2.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.53. 638,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,243,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$911.28 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.