Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.64

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1032366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.