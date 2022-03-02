Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.64

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1032366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.
WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
