Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BigCommerce (BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $26.00.

2/10/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00.

1/25/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

