Wedbush Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.09. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

