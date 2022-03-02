Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $429.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

