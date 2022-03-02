Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

WEAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,401. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

