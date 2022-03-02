Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $247,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $386.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.11. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

