Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 5,443 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.