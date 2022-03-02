Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $462,413.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $462,413.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

