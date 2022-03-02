Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $377.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,673,268 shares of company stock worth $930,741,599. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.