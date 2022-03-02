W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.44. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $27.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.
In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GWW opened at $466.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $375.49 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.