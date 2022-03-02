W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.44. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $27.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $466.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $375.49 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

