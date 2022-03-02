Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $11.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 238.46% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM opened at $3.25 on Monday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vroom by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,379 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vroom by 162.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.