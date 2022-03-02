Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VRM stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Vroom has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 225,594 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

