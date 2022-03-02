Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vroom by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vroom by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vroom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

