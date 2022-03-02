Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of City by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of City by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in City by 106,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. City Holding has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

