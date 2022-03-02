Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

